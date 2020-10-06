The tackling aspect is the biggest one that I've been thinking about as Cal gets closer to their 2020 season. Watching teams like Texas and Oklahoma, who have plenty of defensive talent, miss tackle after tackle, seems ludicrous. It's happening in the NFL as well, with the biggest example from this last weekend being missed tackles on a screen play to San Francisco WR Brandon Aiyuk that allowed him to get downfield, hurdle a Philadelphia defender, and score a touchdown.

If there has been a consistent theme throughout the beginning of the 2020 football season, both college and pro, it has been sloppiness. That has shown up in penalties, more special teams errors, and on defense in tackling.

The defensive sloppiness so far can partially be attributed to a lack of preparation time, something Peter Sirmon hit on when I talked to him a couple weeks ago. Development is the most important piece of the picture for the Cal defensive coordinator.

"Football is a developmental sport," Sirmon noted, "football in my opinion is not a talent sport, and what I mean by that is you’re consistently and constantly getting better, you’re fighting against your own physical deterioration. Even as an NFL player, you’re continuing to get better, that’s why you see guys who continue to get better into their late 20s, it’s not that they’re physically better, they’ve developed a better skill, better technique, better mental approach to attacking the game. Football is that, and I can’t imagine seeing a better product with less development and less practice with anything we do in life. Football is gonna be no different in my opinion with that."

For this season, that puts a premium on elusiveness at the skill positions, mainly at running back for Cal, but also in the passing game to a certain extent.

I have to go back to something former Cal WR coach and current Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler once told me, and that's that you can't really teach elusiveness. You can work drills to help build agility, you can do certain stretches to open up the hips that can help build flexibility that can make a player more elusive, but you can't build on what isn't there. Guys either have it or they don't.

Elusiveness isn't straight-line speed either, it's the ability to break tackles with either strength or agility, and Cal has one of the best in the conference in that metric in Christopher Brown Jr.

Brown Jr rushed for 914 yards on 208 carries in 2019, with 8 touchdowns, but the biggest stat from Pro Football Focus was his avoided tackles. Brown ranked 3rd in the Pac-12 in the metric in 2019 (behind Utah's Zach Moss and ASU's Eno Benjamin), with 57 on the ground and 10 on receptions. In PFF's 'Elusive Rate' metric, Brown ranked second (among starting RBs) in the Pac-12 behind Moss.

Brown's not a breakaway runner at 6'2" and 230 lbs, but he's tough to bring down once he gets going. He has a strong lower body and has developed a great stiff arm, something you can see in this highlight from the UCLA game and in his full 2019 highlights on numerous occasions.