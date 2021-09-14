Tuesday Notebook: Trevon Clark Becoming a Deep Threat for Cal

Cal wideout Trevon Clark currently sits as the leading receiver for the Golden Bears. With six receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown through two games, Clark is starting to become the deep threat the Bears were in need of. Just over nine months ago, this may not have been a possibility. Prior to the Oregon game in 2020, Clark was announced to have left the team for personal reasons. "Everybody went through something during the pandemic," Clark noted to media Tuesday, "it weighed on everybody different. It was real bad timing, I decided to take a step back, gather everything, and once I stepped back out there, I put my best foot forward every single day."

Clark, who had a redshirt year available in a normal year, ended up being one of ten announced super-seniors who would return for the 2021 season, as the Victorville, CA native wasn't done with football. "The thought of my football career being over never crossed my mind," Clark said, "It was a hard time, and I felt like that was what I needed to do to continue my football career." Clark has a bit of a different life from some of his fellow wide receivers. He has a son and a fianceé, quite a bit different from your average college football player, and the Cal staff has seen Clark's routine in action. "He lives with different responsibilities than the other guys," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox noted"he's got a family to take care of. He comes up, does his school(work), he works out, he goes to meetings, he takes every rep at practice, he practices hard, and he goes home to his family. He's worked hard to get to this point. We're all excited for him, because it has never been easy. Whether it's junior college, coming to Cal, and this past offseason was really impressive with the way he approached it." That approach, one that had him commuting an hour and a half each way to El Camino College before his time at Cal, is paying off. Clark, coached at the JC level by Cal's all-time receiving leader Geoff McArthur, may be the deep threat that Cal has needed throughout the Wilcox era. Clark noted he had been working on adding size and speed to his 6'4", 195 lb. frame, and it was apparent in practice prior to his two 50+ yard receptions against TCU. "Last week during practice," Wilcox noted, "Trevon and Chase hooked up on four or five deep balls during the week, contested deep balls and you could almost see it coming, the way those two worked together last week. Trevon has worked really hard to put himself in this position, he has earned this." "It was waiting on the opportunity to present itself," Clark added, "and it was on me to make it happen. That's something we've been emphasizing, continuing to have that vertical threat, and that can open up everything else." On-field success so far aside, Clark is close to another goal. He's set to earn his degree in December, a culmination of even more hard work. "I'm finishing up my last three classes right now so I graduate in December," Clark said, "(I'm) the first person in my family, both sides, to graduate from college first of all. For it to be from such a prestigious school like Berkeley, it's amazing. I'm just smiling about it, all the hard work paying off."

Tuesday Notebook