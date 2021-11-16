Tuesday Notebook: Big Game Week is Here

Cal heads into the contest returning most of their players from a COVID-19 outbreak that has been an all-encompassing story around the program and the conference. It has led to rumors of Cal's head coach heading to Washington and their vacancy, along with social media frustration from players against the city of Berkeley. As cases subside, the focus has turned back toward football, though Wilcox did take a handful of questions on the rumor topic.

For the first time in a week, Justin Wilcox had a media availability, as the Bears look to get the majority of their players and staff back for the Big Game against Stanford Saturday.

When asked about the chatter connecting him to the Washington job, Wilcox had this to say.

"I don't get chatter anywhere but on this call," Wilcox said, "to set the record straight on that. Here's what I'll say, I'm very fortunate to have the job I have, I think extremely highly of our players, not only as players, I love coaching these guys, ourstaff that I get to work with and a million people would like to have my job. I don't take that for granted. In our profession, it seems to be that you're on one of two lists and that can change by the week."

He was also asked about how they drown out the noise in the building caused by the 'chatter.'

"That's easy," Wilcox said, "we're focused on today's practice and doing whatever we can to play our best this weekend."

This week, Cal will welcome back Chase Garbers, along with a whole host of other players, including two offensive line starters, a handful of inside linebackers and defensive linemen, and a few cornerbacks. They won't have a couple other starters on the offensive line, as Will Craig and McKade Mettauer are 'unavailable.' Mettauer will be replaced by Everett Johnson, who started at left guard against Arizona and had some growing pains in his first real action.

"Everett's a big guy, 6'6" or 6'7"," Wilcox noted, "he had some big moments but he has a lot to learn from that Arizona game. As long as he continues to work at it, he'll get better. That's what we need from Everett, he's a young guy and we're glad he's on the team. These are valuable reps he's getting in practice and in the games."

"He improves every day we go out there," center Matt Cindric added, "and even having one game under your belt, it's so big. You understand more of what you need to do and how you can improve. I'm excited to see how he comes out after having that game under his belt and I'll do everything I can to help him along with whatever he needs."

At left tackle, Brayden Rohme will start his second consecutive game, and his second consecutive Big Game. He replaced Craig in the lineup a year ago while Craig was out for contact tracing purposes. Rohme has been somewhat up and down this year, struggling at times against Arizona and Washington State, but playing well in relief of Craig against Oregon State.

"He's always a very hard worker," Wilcox said, "he played last year and he had an injury in the offseason that kept him out of the weight room and some practices. He's continuing to get better as a player, a little bit like Everett, every rep there's a teachable situation for them. I really like Brayden's mentality, he or any of the other guys aren't always going to be perfect, but they're going to compete like crazy."

Cal ran for 241 yards against the Cardinal a year ago, and other teams have had success against Stanford in the run game. Cal will need to continue that success, even though they struggled to run against Arizona two weeks ago.

Cal started preparation for Stanford last week, though with limited numbers, starting in earnest with greater numbers Monday, but there's an obvious focus on both beating their rival and staying alive in terms of bowl eligibility. Wilcox noted that they'll talk to their team about the meaning of the Axe every year and that the older players probably know the history by heart.

"We talk to our team about the meaning of the Big Game, the history of it," Wilcox said, "the Axe, each year we talk about the story of the Axe, it's an incredible story. I want them to appreciate it, because they have a chance to play in this game, and it means so much to so many people. Knowing the history and how much it means doesn't mean you're going to play better, you need to practice and prepare, so we really hone in on that. I really want them to understand the history of it, I think it's a special game for so many reasons and I want them to feel that."

Other Notes:

- DB Josh Drayden will play in his 53rd game this weekend in a Cal uniform, passing Syd'Quan Thompson for most games played in a Cal uniform. He's ahead of Luc Bequette by a single game in the category, as both are in their sixth year at Cal (Bequette did spend 2020 at Boston College)

"I really don't know until this year that I was in the conversation, it wasn't until Kyle (McRae, Cal's sports information director) told me for sure last week that I was like 'oh that's kinda crazy.' But Luc is old," Drayden joked, "don't get it twisted, Luc is for sure old, let him know that if you talk to him that he's older than me."

Drayden came in with Cam Goode, and both are in their last few games in the Cal program. Drayden holds the edge in games played, as he played throughout the 2016 season and hasn't been injured during his time at Cal, as the games played record will be very hard to challenge in the future.

"It's surreal that I could make it that long," Drayden said. "It's hard to, one, make it into college football, and two, stay in the same place as long as six years. Obviously there were some extraordinary circumstances with Covid to make this happen , but to come in together and stay together, I think it's a testament to this team and this staff with us wanting to be here."

- Cal is also likely to face Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who was noted as probable by Stanford head coach David Shaw. McKee hasn't played since Stanford's 21-13 loss to Washington on October 30th.

- The majority of Cal's staff will be back for the Big Game, as the Bears had 12 assistants (position coaches and GA/QC coaches combined) out for the Arizona game.