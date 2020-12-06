The 2020 season will not count for eligibility purposes, but we're still tracking the Cal true freshmen throughout the shortened season. That said, the Bears have used their true freshmen throughout the 2020 season, with Muelu Iosefa getting his second consecutive start and Damien Moore taking the most carries among running backs.

RB Damien Moore -

UCLA: 4 carries for 14 yards

Oregon State: 12 carries for 33 yards

Stanford: 10 carries for 121 yards

Oregon: 12 carries for 26 yards

RB Chris Street -

UCLA: 1 carry for 2 yards

Oregon State: Did not play

Stanford: Did not play

Oregon: Did not play

WR Justin Baker -

UCLA: 3 reps at wide receiver

Oregon State: Did not play

Stanford: Did not play

Oregon: Did not play

WR Aiden Lee -

UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver

Oregon State: Did not play

Stanford: Did not play

Oregon: Did not play

WR Mason Mangum -

UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver

Oregon State: Did not play

Stanford: Did not play

Oregon: Did not play

WR/K Tommy Christakos -

UCLA: 3 kickoffs for 195 yards, one touchback

Oregon State: 5 kickoffs for 317 yards, one touchback

Stanford: Was listed as inactive, did not play

Oregon: Did not play

DL Ethan Saunders -

UCLA: 1 Tackle

Oregon State: 3 reps taken on defensive line

Stanford: Was listed as inactive, did not play

Oregon: Ruled out for the year earlier in the week

DL Jaedon Roberts -

UCLA: 1 rep on the defensive line

Oregon State: Did not play

Stanford: Did not play

Oregon: Did not play

LB Muelu Iosefa -

UCLA: 1 tackle

Oregon State: 10 reps played at ILB

Stanford: First career start, 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Oregon: Started, 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

DB Trey Paster -

UCLA: 3 reps at DB

Oregon State: 16 reps at DB

Stanford: 30 reps at DB, no stats recorded

Oregon: Played on special teams

DB Collin Gamble -

UCLA: 3 reps at DB

Oregon State: Listed on Cal's participation sheet, played on special teams

Stanford: Listed on Cal's participation sheet, played on special teams

Oregon: Listed as inactive, did not play

DB Tyson McWilliams -

UCLA: Listed on Cal's participation sheet

Oregon State: Did not play

Stanford: Did not play

Oregon: Did not play

RB Ashton Stredick

UCLA: Did not play

Oregon State: Took reps on Cal's special teams units

Stanford: Did not play

Oregon: Did not play

Iosefa also had two big contributions on defense, as the freshman inside linebacker was the first player to the ball on both of Kuony Deng's forced fumbles, wrapping up and allowing Deng to punch the ball out. Moore didn't have some of the same success he had against Stanford, as Cal wasn't opening the same gaps that they did the week before, but the willingness to continue going to him bodes well for him getting reps in the future.