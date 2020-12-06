True Freshman Report: Post-Oregon
The 2020 season will not count for eligibility purposes, but we're still tracking the Cal true freshmen throughout the shortened season. That said, the Bears have used their true freshmen throughout the 2020 season, with Muelu Iosefa getting his second consecutive start and Damien Moore taking the most carries among running backs.
RB Damien Moore -
UCLA: 4 carries for 14 yards
Oregon State: 12 carries for 33 yards
Stanford: 10 carries for 121 yards
Oregon: 12 carries for 26 yards
RB Chris Street -
UCLA: 1 carry for 2 yards
Oregon State: Did not play
Stanford: Did not play
Oregon: Did not play
WR Justin Baker -
UCLA: 3 reps at wide receiver
Oregon State: Did not play
Stanford: Did not play
Oregon: Did not play
WR Aiden Lee -
UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver
Oregon State: Did not play
Stanford: Did not play
Oregon: Did not play
WR Mason Mangum -
UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver
Oregon State: Did not play
Stanford: Did not play
Oregon: Did not play
WR/K Tommy Christakos -
UCLA: 3 kickoffs for 195 yards, one touchback
Oregon State: 5 kickoffs for 317 yards, one touchback
Stanford: Was listed as inactive, did not play
Oregon: Did not play
DL Ethan Saunders -
UCLA: 1 Tackle
Oregon State: 3 reps taken on defensive line
Stanford: Was listed as inactive, did not play
Oregon: Ruled out for the year earlier in the week
DL Jaedon Roberts -
UCLA: 1 rep on the defensive line
Oregon State: Did not play
Stanford: Did not play
Oregon: Did not play
LB Muelu Iosefa -
UCLA: 1 tackle
Oregon State: 10 reps played at ILB
Stanford: First career start, 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Oregon: Started, 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
DB Trey Paster -
UCLA: 3 reps at DB
Oregon State: 16 reps at DB
Stanford: 30 reps at DB, no stats recorded
Oregon: Played on special teams
DB Collin Gamble -
UCLA: 3 reps at DB
Oregon State: Listed on Cal's participation sheet, played on special teams
Stanford: Listed on Cal's participation sheet, played on special teams
Oregon: Listed as inactive, did not play
DB Tyson McWilliams -
UCLA: Listed on Cal's participation sheet
Oregon State: Did not play
Stanford: Did not play
Oregon: Did not play
RB Ashton Stredick
UCLA: Did not play
Oregon State: Took reps on Cal's special teams units
Stanford: Did not play
Oregon: Did not play
Iosefa also had two big contributions on defense, as the freshman inside linebacker was the first player to the ball on both of Kuony Deng's forced fumbles, wrapping up and allowing Deng to punch the ball out. Moore didn't have some of the same success he had against Stanford, as Cal wasn't opening the same gaps that they did the week before, but the willingness to continue going to him bodes well for him getting reps in the future.
Who Hasn't Played Yet
QB Jaden Casey
QB Zach Johnson
WR Jeremiah Hunter (Who was ruled out for the year prior to the Oregon State game, Upper Body injury)
TE Jake Muller
OL Everett Johnson
OL Ender Aguilar
DL Stanley McKenzie
DL Ricky Correia
LB Andy Alfieri
DB Dejuan Butler
DB Isaiah Young