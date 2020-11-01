For the majority of Justin Wilcox's tenure at Cal, the defensive backfield had the same starting five. Cam Bynum, Elijah Hicks, Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Traveon Beck gave the Bears unprecedented stability at their spots, not long after the Bears set records for the worst pass defense in program history in 2014.

In 2020, three of those guys are gone. Davis and Hawkins are in the NFL. Beck is still chasing his NFL dream. Bynum and Hicks, along with Josh Drayden, are the old guard in Berkeley, looking to transition the position to the less experienced guys set to start with them, namely Chigozie Anusiem and Daniel Scott.

Previews: Defensive Line | Offensive Line