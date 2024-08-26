PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTNLWk1SOFlGUkQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
TRANSCRIPT: Everything Justin Wilcox said ahead of Cal's opener vs UC Davis

Justin Wilcox will open his eighth season as Cal's head coach this week when the Bears host UC Davis.
Game week has arrived for Cal, and on Monday head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters for close to 20 minutes to look ahead to his eighth campaign leading the Bears that will begin against a familiar face on Saturday when UC Davis makes its way to Berkeley.

Below is a full rundown of Wilcox's press conference as he answered questions about his team's offseason, the quarterback battle and his outlook for the fall.

Do you have a sense of what your team is going to look like, or do you have to really wait until Saturday afternoon to know that?

I think the true test is game day. I have a lot of confidence in the guys that returned and then the guys that we added, either through the transfer portal or high school. But yeah, there is a process, in terms of playing together, creating that chemistry, I think, which is really, really important on offense, defenses and special teams. So ultimately, the test is on Saturdays, but I'm excited for them. I'm excited for us. We'll have a lot of growth just being out there on the field together for the first time, and we'll need to make sure that each and every play, series, game, that we're out there, that we're we're getting a little bit better.

Have you ever coached a team with this many new players, and how do you think they're developing that chemistry so far?

I have not. It's just part of the era that we're in, but I think they've done a really good job. Starting way back in January, when some of these newcomers joined us, and then again, in in June, of working together on and off the field. I think guys recognize that team chemistry is critically important, just like blocking and tackling is, and spending time with each other outside of the building is key to that, and they did a really nice job of that.

Obviously a familiar face on the opposing sideline this Saturday with Tim Plough. What's your mindset facing off against him, and what are you expecting from this UC Davis team?

Well, I know Tim well. He's a heck of a coach, heck of a person. They're going to be really well coached in all phases of the game. I know those guys are going to come in here prepared. They got good players, and so we got a ton of respect for that team and their coaches. And, it'll be a hard fought game. I know that, and I know our team's going to be excited to play, too. It's the first game of the year, first time for a lot of them in a Cal uniform. So it's an exciting time.

Can you touch a little bit on who you expect to miss the first game?

