Cal was able to lay the groundwork for the 2023 season back in the spring with several newcomers making an impact in addition to continued development for returning players. Still, by the end of the spring head coach Justin Wilcox and his staff made it clear that more work needed to be done for the Bears to make strides this season and get over the hump and on the right side of .500 for the first time since 2019.

Jake Spavital is back running the offense in Berkeley, and that left the team with reason to be optimistic while the defensive side of the ball will feature an array of new faces.

The next month will tell the story about how good the Bears can be this season, and Wednesday was the first day back on the field for the team as Cal opened up training camp with an afternoon workout.

Here is a rundown of what we saw, and who stood out during Day 1 of camp at Memorial Stadium.