Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
The season has reached an interesting point with every game being critical for most of the teams across the country. Several of Cal's current commits are in position to win their leagues or divisions making it a crucial time for them. The group continues to have success overall, and it was another big week for a few of the members of the 2023 recruiting class.
Here is the latest rundown of performances from the future Bears.
(All stats credited to MaxPreps.com/media reports)
Last week: 4 catches, 61 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
The Cal receiver commit continued his dominance this season, and so did his team at Salinas High School as it came away with a 55-7 win over Santa Cruz last week. Hunter caught four passes for 61 yards receiving and tacked on two more receiving touchdowns to his season total. He now has 34 catches for 681 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns putting him among the top receivers in the state with those stats. He has caught a touchdown pass in every game this season and has at least 50 yards receiving through the first six weeks.
Marshall's Blackman team had a rough night as it dropped its second game of the season in a 53-18 rout against Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) last Friday. The Cal tight end commit, however, continued his strong senior season with another standout performance. Marshall caught a short touchdown pass and ran in another one to account for two of the three touchdowns in the game for his team. He tacked on 62 yards receiving as well.
The Bears athlete commit put together an outstanding performance for his team from Rancho Cotate out of a bye week in a 32-21 victory over Pleasant Valley High School from Chico. Vadrawale led the team in categories on both sides of the ball as he caught seven passes for a team-high 73 receiving yards to go with a touchdown. On defense, he led the team with 15 tackles. He now has 45 tackles this season to go with 486 receiving yards on 28 catches and nine receiving touchdowns.
The Cal defensive line commit's team from Bishop Amat High School is off to a 5-1 start, and has an important game this week against one of the other top teams in its league. There was no overlooking an opponent last week, however, as Afalava's team pulled out a double-overtime win over Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) on the road. The Bears commit added three tackles to season total, and he know has 19 tackles overall this year.
Next up: Friday at Gardena-Serra (4-2)
Last week: 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
Ashford and his Arbor View squad bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season by taking down Palo Verde High School, 45-3, to move to 5-1 on the year. The Cal defensive line commit once again played an important role for his team's defense as he was second on the team with six tackles in the game plus he added a sack in the win. He now has 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in his senior season.
Next up: Friday vs. Henderson-Foothill (2-5)
Last week: No game (opponent forfeited)
McCulloch's team did not end up playing last week as its opponent decided to forfeit the matchup. Rio Hondo Prep will have another open date this week before returning to action next Thursday.