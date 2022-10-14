It is moving closer to the home stretch of the regular season for high school teams across the country, and that means bye weeks for some of them. A couple of Cal's top commits had the week off, but the ones who didn't turned in strong showings last week. The bye week for the Bears meant the coaching staff could hit the road and watch prospects who are already committed or are being targeted to help fill out the current class. Head coach Justin Wilcox made it down to Southern California on Friday night to watch one commit and a pair of priority targets in the class, and that game provided just one of the solid performances for a future Bears players. Here is a rundown of how each of the Cal commits performed last week. (All stats credited to MaxPreps.com/media reports)

Last week: BYE Next up: Friday at Aptos (5-1)

Last week: BYE Next up: Friday vs Rockvale (4-3)

Last week: No stats available Next up: Friday at West Herriman-Herriman (3-6)

Last week: 6 tackles (3 solo), 7 catches, 142 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns The two-way athlete from Rancho Cotate (5-1) has put together an impressive stretch midway through the season. Vadrawale built on an impressive performance on both sides of the ball with another standout showing in a 31-13 win over Sebastopol-Analy. The game was called off early because of an injury to Vadrawale's quarterback, but before that happened the Cal commit turned in another strong display on both sides of the ball. He caught two more touchdown passes and averaged 20 yards per catch plus he tacked on six tackles to his season total. He is now leading the team with over 104 yards per game as a receiver plus his 57 tackles lead the way for the Cougars. Next up: Friday at Windsor (4-2)

Last week: 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss Wilcox and defensive line coach Andrew Browning both stopped by the big game last week for Afalava and his team from Bishop Amat as they faced Gardena-Serra in an important matchup down south. Afalava faced double teams consistently throughout the night, but he still managed to create some issues at the line of scrimmage. The future Bears defensive linemen mostly played inside throughout the game, and he came up with two tackles for loss while also contributing on a few other tackles in the game. Golden Bear Report was in attendance for the game, and you can watch clips from Afalava's performance in the video below. Next up: Friday vs. Chaminade (7-0)

Last week: 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack If you take away Arbor View's 63-0 loss to national powerhouse Bishop Gorman, its defense is allowing just over five points per game this season. All of those games have resulted in wins for Ashford and his squad. Arbor View tacked on another victory last week against Henderson-Foothill, 45-7, marking another impressive showing for that team's defense. Ashford has been a big part of the success on that side of the ball, and the Cal defensive line commit continued to add to his season totals with four more tackles plus his team-leading fourth sack of the year. The three-star recruit now has 40 tackles to go with seven tackles for loss, which is second on the team in both categories. Next up: Friday vs. North Las Vegas-Legacy (2-6)

This week: 1 fumble recovery touchdown A cancellation followed by a bye week meant a long layoff for McCulloch and his team at Rio Hondo Prep. They were back in action Thursday night, however, and the dominance of the team continued in its return to the field for the first time since Sept. 22. McCulloch contributed with a fumble recovery in the end zone to tack on six more points in what was eventually a 49-0 win over Calabasas-Viewpoint. The Cal edge rusher commit's team is now 7-0 on the season with two games left to play in the regular season. Next up: Oct. 21 vs. Brentwood School (5-2)