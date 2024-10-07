Top takeaways: Reflecting on Cal's 39-38 loss to Miami

The last several days of Cal football were an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. From a fan turnout for ESPN’s College GameDay resulting in national headlines, to questionable referee calls and a blown 25-point lead at home, this past weekend was nothing short of a whirlwind for the Bear faithful. What should have been a momentous day for the program instead turned into a familiar tale of heartbreak, reminiscent of several other close calls in recent years.
Here are five takeaways as we look back the Bears’ stunning loss against Miami as they prepare for a challenging showdown against an undefeated and No. 22-ranked Pittsburgh team at Acrisure Stadium.
Missed opportunities doom Bears against Miami
Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes was perhaps the biggest opportunity for the Cal football program in years. The national spotlight was on Berkeley with ESPN's College GameDay bringing a level of excitement and attention that the program has rarely seen. A sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium, a massive 25-point lead in the third quarter and an electric home atmosphere all pointed towards a storybook win that could have marked a turning point for Cal under Justin Wilcox.
However, as has become a recurring theme under the Bears’ head coach, this was yet another missed opportunity — this time on a national stage. Despite its impressive start, Cal failed to capitalize allowing Miami to storm back and ultimately steal a victory.