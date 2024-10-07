Top takeaways: Reflecting on Cal's 39-38 loss to Miami

The last several days of Cal football were an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. From a fan turnout for ESPN’s College GameDay resulting in national headlines, to questionable referee calls and a blown 25-point lead at home, this past weekend was nothing short of a whirlwind for the Bear faithful. What should have been a momentous day for the program instead turned into a familiar tale of heartbreak, reminiscent of several other close calls in recent years.

Here are five takeaways as we look back the Bears’ stunning loss against Miami as they prepare for a challenging showdown against an undefeated and No. 22-ranked Pittsburgh team at Acrisure Stadium.