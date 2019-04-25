Top Minnesota Prospect Kaden Johnson on his Cal Offer
As one of the top players in the country, four star Kaden Johnson has opportunities at many schools across the country. He received a Cal offer recently from TE coach Marques Tuiasosopo, and unlike...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news