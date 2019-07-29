Top Iowa DE TJ Bollers Breaks Down Cal Visit, New Cal Offer
Cal's recruiting barbecue Saturday saw a whole host of 2020 and 2021 targets descending on Berkeley. Among them was the top prospect in Iowa for 2021, Clear Creek Amana HS defensive end TJ Bollers....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news