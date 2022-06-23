Three-star OT Zak Yamauchi talks about his new Cal Bears offer
On Wednesday, Cal extended a new offer to three-star offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi, out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev.It may seem late in the recruiting cycle to get involved with a new ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news