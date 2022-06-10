Three-star OLB Jonah Lea'ea talks Cal recruitment, upcoming official visit
Three-star outside linebacker Jonah Lea'ea has a Cal official visit set for the weekend of June 24, and it will be his second trip to Berkeley this spring.But the Las Vegas, Nev., prospect is alrea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news