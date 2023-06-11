Three-star offensive lineman David Abajian took his third visit to Cal this weekend, but as this was an official visit he had the opportunity to spend a lot more time around the coaches and team and get a deeper perspective on some of the lingering questions he had about the program.

Most importantly, he collected a lot of feedback from the current Golden Bears linemen about the impact they've seen from new offensive line coach Mike Bloesch so far.

"I would say overall one thing I [wasn't] really sure of was how much Coach Bloesch has had an impact since he's been there, so I think really just talking with the players and they gave me their honest opinion that they could definitely feel a difference ever since Coach Bloesch came in," Abajian told Golden Bear Report. "They feel that they're all improving a lot, their offensive line as a unit is going to be a lot better this upcoming season and that they have a really promising season with Coach Bloesch and [offensive coordinator Jake] Spavital there."