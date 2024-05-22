Cal continues to see the returns from a productive recruiting weekend, landing a second commitment Wednesday from the group of visitors who were in Berkeley at the end of last week.

Three-star defensive lineman Ikechukwu Okafor, out of Houston, Texas, announced his decision Wednesday, following the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Ben Howard on Monday.

Okafor, listed at 6-foot-3, 256 pounds, is projected as a three-technique defensive tackle for the Bears.

Overall, he is the seventh commit for Cal in this 2025 recruiting class and first defensive lineman.

Okafor chose Cal over Arizona State, which he had also visited.

"I love the coaching staff. They really care about their players," Okafor told Golden Bear Report.