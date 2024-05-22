Three-star DE Ikechukwu Okafor talks Cal commitment after weekend visit
Cal continues to see the returns from a productive recruiting weekend, landing a second commitment Wednesday from the group of visitors who were in Berkeley at the end of last week.
Three-star defensive lineman Ikechukwu Okafor, out of Houston, Texas, announced his decision Wednesday, following the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Ben Howard on Monday.
Okafor, listed at 6-foot-3, 256 pounds, is projected as a three-technique defensive tackle for the Bears.
Overall, he is the seventh commit for Cal in this 2025 recruiting class and first defensive lineman.
Okafor chose Cal over Arizona State, which he had also visited.
"I love the coaching staff. They really care about their players," Okafor told Golden Bear Report.
Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning had made Okafor feel like a priority since they started talking weekly in January.
"I love the guy," Okafor said.
The most impactful part of his official visit was when they sat in a meeting room and went over his own film and how he'd be utilized by the Bears.
"I loved how he showed me their drills and used my film as an example," Okafor said.
He added that Cal's academic reputation helped too: "They are the No. 1 public school," he said.