Three's not a crowd in Berkeley, as the Bears have landed commit number three of the day, fifth of the 2020 cycle, as WR Jeremiah Hunter joins the group. Hunter, from Central HS in Fresno, had offers from Utah, Fresno State, and San Jose State among others as well.

From Rivals National Analyst Adam Gorney on Hunter:

"The adidas West Coast Invitational was one of the most loaded events this offseason, but Hunter did not get lost in the shuffle. Instead, he dominated a high-ranked cornerback in one of their games and then made many other impressive catches throughout the tournament. Hunter has length, excellent hands and he’s a physical receiver who can make tough grabs in a crowd."

The 6'2" Hunter got his offer from Cal back during the second junior day in February, as Burl Toler and Nick Edwards were his main recruiters. Hunter's the first recruit from Fresno since defensive end Zeandae Johnson in the class of 2015.