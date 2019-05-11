Three's Not a Crowd, Cal Lands Fresno Central WR Jeremiah Hunter
Three's not a crowd in Berkeley, as the Bears have landed commit number three of the day, fifth of the 2020 cycle, as WR Jeremiah Hunter joins the group. Hunter, from Central HS in Fresno, had offers from Utah, Fresno State, and San Jose State among others as well.
From Rivals National Analyst Adam Gorney on Hunter:
"The adidas West Coast Invitational was one of the most loaded events this offseason, but Hunter did not get lost in the shuffle. Instead, he dominated a high-ranked cornerback in one of their games and then made many other impressive catches throughout the tournament. Hunter has length, excellent hands and he’s a physical receiver who can make tough grabs in a crowd."
The 6'2" Hunter got his offer from Cal back during the second junior day in February, as Burl Toler and Nick Edwards were his main recruiters. Hunter's the first recruit from Fresno since defensive end Zeandae Johnson in the class of 2015.
Congratulations @Jdhunter_3 on your commitment. pic.twitter.com/ok8ZZla0Xh— T1SportsAcademy (@T1SportsAcademy) May 12, 2019
What this Means
1. With Hunter and Casey Filkins in, Cal has two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Currently the Bears have six scholarship wideouts set to return in 2020 (as the roster stands now), and the wide receiver position is a priority. A move toward solid depth at the position is in the works.
2. Hunter's the kind of strong receiver who can play on the perimeter. A 6'2" wideout with plenty of length, Cal jumped in early as his first Pac-12 offer. He had a monster season for Central (a consistently strong team in the Fresno area), with 94 receptions for 1534 yards and 28 touchdowns.
3. Hunter's good against top talent, something he showed at the adidas West Coast Invitational. He's got a good release, uses his hands well, and has the speed needed to boot.
4. Recruiting wins on offense haven't always been as plentiful in the Justin Wilcox era. This is a win.
5. Three commits in one day should jumpstart some momentum on the recruiting trail for this Cal team. Optically, this weekend, one of the biggest Cal's had in a while, has been a success.