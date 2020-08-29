Today is August 29th, what was targeted as week zero for the 2020 football season. Cal was scheduled to play UNLV, all before the last six months happened, with games and seasons being cancelled and postponed due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Cal was scheduled to open up Allegiant Stadium against UNLV, this site would've had multiple representatives in attendance, and it could have been the start of a 2020 season which had hopes of being the year.

Should’ve woken up in Vegas getting ready to play UNLV in Allegiant Stadium...

What would we have talked about today in a world without COVID?

- Cal's new offense under Bill Musgrave, a pro-style set that differed from the multiple offense that now-Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin had the Bears running.

- Peter Sirmon being promoted to defensive coordinator, and what that change means for the playcalling of the Cal defense.

- What gains a third-year starter in Chase Garbers made in the offseason and how he'd adjust to a new offense.

- Kuony Deng bulking up to 250 lbs, recovering from offseason surgery and building himself up into a bonafide pro prospect.

- Two four year starters in the secondary in Cam Bynum and Elijah Hicks, one in a new position, the other anchoring the same cornerback spot he's held for the past 38 games.

- The effects of new position coaches in Aristotle Thompson (RBs), Angus McClure (OL), Musgrave (QBs) and Marcel Yates (DBs) at their respective positions

- Returning every offensive line start from the past year, with a senior offensive line anchored by Jake Curhan, Mike Saffell, and Valentino Daltoso.

- A senior front on the other side of the ball with Luc Bequette, Zeandae Johnson, Cam Goode, and Tevin Paul returning for a final year together.

- Two grad transfer additions in Bradrick Shaw and Drew Schlegel in the backfield, with more usage of tight ends and fullbacks.

- A crowded running back room of Christopher Brown Jr., Shaw, Marcel Dancy, and Deshawn Collins.

- More depth in the wide receiver room with the return of Trevon Clark, Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, Makai Polk, and Jeremiah Hawkins, along with the addition of talented true freshmen with Jeremiah Hunter leading the pack.

- The resolution to position battles, including who plays ILB next to Kuony Deng, who mans the other safety spot next to Elijah Hicks, and who takes over at kicker.

- The Aussie punter transition from Steven Coutts to Jamieson Sheahan.

- Cal playing against a former Cal position coach in Marcus Arroyo, along with one of their own in Nate Longshore (an assistant for the Rebels)

- Whether this game could be the start of what many Cal fans hope is 'the year.'

- Everything that went right in the game, everything that went wrong, and what has to be done to correct it.

- Celebrating Nam Le's birthday.