It isn't often that Cal has guys who have started 40+ games. Prior to this past year, where Jake Curhan and Cam Bynum eclipsed that number, the last player to do it was Jordan Risgbee, who graduated after the 2015 season. Both Bynum and Curhan are heading to the pros after a truncated senior season, both participating in postseason senior showcases (the Senior Bowl for Bynum, the Hula Bowl for Curhan). Replacing two cornerstones, who started for the entirety of Justin Wilcox's tenure so far (Curhan missing two games in 2020 due to contact tracing), isn't an easy task. There was a small glimpse of what the future without Curhan could be like, as Brandon Mello started the two games he missed in 2020, but the Bears only played three cornerbacks in four games in 2020, with Bynum being the one with the most playing time. There is a near-guarantee that Cal will have a new face at Bynum's cornerback spot in 2021.

Bynum was the only Cal player to start the 42 games of Justin Wilcox's tenure. (Kelley L. Cox - USA Today Sports)

Replacing Bynum

In replacing Bynum, Cal is replacing a guy who, over 42 games and 2724 total reps on defense, put up 188 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss (-16 yards), 0.5 sacks (-5 yards), six interceptions returned for 20 yards, 29 pass breakups and 35 passes defended. Bynum was a first-team all-Pac 12 selection in 2020, a two-time captain, and had a work ethic that spread to his fellow defensive backs. That piece of the puzzle is irreplaceable. That said, the Bears have a handful of young players who could step into the picture for the Bears, across from Chigozie Anusiem. The Candidates: Collin Gamble - Gamble excelled throughout Cal's truncated fall camp, and while he saw only a few reps on defense, he got on the field with special teams units. Gamble may end up as more of a nickel cornerback, but he has enough size and speed to play on the outside. Dejuan Butler - Butler also didn't play in 2020, but the former Antioch High standout came into the program with similar measurables to Bynum, and with a reputation as a good tackler. Tyson McWilliams and Jaylen Martin - Both of these guys didn't play in 2020, but they have similar body types and skillsets on the outside, both being lankier corners with ball skills who can move. Kaleb Higgins - An early enrollee in the 2021 class who comes in at a time of flux for the defense. Higgins, like McWilliams and Martin, is another long corner with the ability to tackle and move well in space. Cal has recruited a handful of longer corners over the past few years, and this could be a time where the Bears transition toward them.

Curhan was the first lineman with 40+ starts since Jordan Rigsbee (Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos)

Replacing Curhan