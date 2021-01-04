The Replacements: Bynum and Curhan Going Pro
It isn't often that Cal has guys who have started 40+ games. Prior to this past year, where Jake Curhan and Cam Bynum eclipsed that number, the last player to do it was Jordan Risgbee, who graduated after the 2015 season.
Both Bynum and Curhan are heading to the pros after a truncated senior season, both participating in postseason senior showcases (the Senior Bowl for Bynum, the Hula Bowl for Curhan). Replacing two cornerstones, who started for the entirety of Justin Wilcox's tenure so far (Curhan missing two games in 2020 due to contact tracing), isn't an easy task.
There was a small glimpse of what the future without Curhan could be like, as Brandon Mello started the two games he missed in 2020, but the Bears only played three cornerbacks in four games in 2020, with Bynum being the one with the most playing time. There is a near-guarantee that Cal will have a new face at Bynum's cornerback spot in 2021.
Replacing Bynum
In replacing Bynum, Cal is replacing a guy who, over 42 games and 2724 total reps on defense, put up 188 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss (-16 yards), 0.5 sacks (-5 yards), six interceptions returned for 20 yards, 29 pass breakups and 35 passes defended. Bynum was a first-team all-Pac 12 selection in 2020, a two-time captain, and had a work ethic that spread to his fellow defensive backs. That piece of the puzzle is irreplaceable.
That said, the Bears have a handful of young players who could step into the picture for the Bears, across from Chigozie Anusiem.
The Candidates:
Collin Gamble - Gamble excelled throughout Cal's truncated fall camp, and while he saw only a few reps on defense, he got on the field with special teams units. Gamble may end up as more of a nickel cornerback, but he has enough size and speed to play on the outside.
Dejuan Butler - Butler also didn't play in 2020, but the former Antioch High standout came into the program with similar measurables to Bynum, and with a reputation as a good tackler.
Tyson McWilliams and Jaylen Martin - Both of these guys didn't play in 2020, but they have similar body types and skillsets on the outside, both being lankier corners with ball skills who can move.
Kaleb Higgins - An early enrollee in the 2021 class who comes in at a time of flux for the defense. Higgins, like McWilliams and Martin, is another long corner with the ability to tackle and move well in space. Cal has recruited a handful of longer corners over the past few years, and this could be a time where the Bears transition toward them.
Replacing Curhan
In Curhan, Cal is losing 40 career starts at the right tackle position, 2827 reps on offense, and a leader on the Cal offense. A captain in 2019, Curhan embraced the ethos of the university, using his platform, along with his teammates, to start the WeAreUnited movement over the summer. Curhan announced on New Years' Eve that he would not be using the extra year of eligibility afforded to him due to 2020, and would be moving on to the pros.
Again, Brandon Mello started the two games that Curhan missed in 2020, but there will be some competition for the right tackle spot moving forward.
The Candidates
Mello - The Clayton Valley Charter product has played some at both tackle spots over the last two seasons, and looks to be a guy who will get the first crack at the job when spring practice comes around. Mello was trained by former Bear Erik Robertson, and has similar length to Curhan in standing at 6'6".
Will Craig or Brayden Rohme - It's likely Craig sticks at left tackle, but Rohme had some good moments at the spot over the two games Craig missed. It's possible that one of the two could flip to the other side, as both Craig and Rohme have the athleticism to do so.
Ben Coleman - A wildcard pick here, mainly since Coleman fits well at guard, but he did play some right tackle for the Bears in 2020. A solid run and pass blocker who moves well, and has made some of the biggest strides of any Cal player on offense over the last year.
Everett Johnson - An early enrollee in 2020, Johnson came in with similar measurables to what Curhan had coming out of high school. Johnson was relatively raw coming in a year ago, but has another year of development in the program to work with and a ton of enthusiasm.
Bastian Swinney - An early enrollee getting to campus in the next week and a half, Swinney played guard at Edina this fall but has a tackle frame and tackle ability. Swinney is mobile at the tackle spot with a love for finishing blocks.
Ryan Lange - Another early enrollee and local product from Pittsburg, Lange may be more of a left tackle prototype, but he has similar measurables to Curhan when he came in. Lange was also trained by Erik Robertson, and plays nasty and through the whistle.