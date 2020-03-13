Usually, spring football is a massive time for recruiting, as Cal has started their 2021 class with a ton of momentum. Visits have come to a halt as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), and the NCAA announced that there will be another dead period, starting now through April 15th. The 15th is the start of the evaluation period, where coaches can go off campus and evaluate prospects at schools.

During this dead period, coaches cannot have in-person contact with recruits, either on or off campus, but can still have contact via phone calls, text messages, mail, and Facetime.