I. Intro

So, after back to back losses to open the season, here’s a list of what we know for certain: barring an unprecedented meltdown by all four teams above them, the Bears are not going to win the conference this year.

And…that’s it. That’s the list.

Everything else is in the ether, because the normal analytical frameworks that we use to digest college football can’t quite be used in the same fashion this season. Any hot seats that there may or may not be at this point can't really be as definitive - it’s simply illogical to place the same weight on the results, when entire units can be revealed as “out” for COVID just minutes before kickoff.

Even the normally reliable Five Things, in which I look at projectable key factors to the matchup, failed – it lied, seeing as the game was lost on zero of those: Chase played excellently, the Cal OL was passable (although we did not learn about the missing starters until game time), the tackling was largely improved (I’d argue gap filling is more of an issue), the situation at the nose was a non-factor, and the mentality of the team was still very much intent on winning.

And yet, it doesn’t mean nothing, either.

Recruits have their eyes on these games, for one – and while I agree with the assertion that any players driven away from Cal because of this season wouldn’t be well served here, they are still watching. For two, it is undeniably meaningful to watch a program pegged to be on the rise faceplant in such dramatic fashion, whether you’re a fan or otherwise. Look no further to Palo Alto for proof of this – after an 0-2 start there, public perception is of a program now stagnating, if not flatlining. It certainly matters to the players who are out there, which makes all of this even worse to try to process – the best Cal team in 15 years (on paper) never got a chance to live a life in reality, because of reasons largely out of anyone’s control.

Injuries are regretful, but built into the nature of our understanding. They happen. Pandemic-impacted seasons are not, and this happens just as the Bears were aiming to surge their way back to the Pac-12 penthouse.

Instead, they’ll be fighting their way out of the cellar next week against Stanford. It feels cruel. It feels wrong. It is a crumbling promise, a T.S. Eliotian handful of dust, all the same.

For as long as I have had a Monday postgame column, I’ve written them feeling a level of responsibility to digest each game’s implications rationally and fairly – never overreacting too hard in one direction or the other. It’s why, for example, that I was finally ready to see Sonny Dykes fired after the Oregon State loss in 2016, even though I was not the first to such an opinion.

Such rationality has become impossible this season, when football arguably shouldn’t have been played in the first place, yet continues to trudge along anyway. Opponents are changed on short notice; lineups too.

If things were normal, and the Bears were granted full health and all of their practices and the luxury of not preparing for multiple games at the same time, then maybe this team is 5-2 right now, or 6-1, or 7-0 after all. It’s still fun to believe in that alternate universe. We have lived there often, as Cal fans.

But normal left the vocabulary in March, and it does not seem to be returning to our tongues any time soon.

All that leaves us with is something heavier to hold in its absence: the knowledge that this is, once again, not the year.

II. The Offense

Chase, when allowed to throw the ball, produced some absolute beauties. This was what we were hoping to see. There were still a few concerning, noticeable things, some of which are related to him, and some of which are structural in how Musgrave called the game – namely, holding the ball too long on a critical third down sack, but also, a troubling lack of a productive passing game to the right side of the field, for the second game in a row.

Still, Garbers was good enough to win. He made a few understandable mistakes, but he was ultimately failed at the playcalling level, because the Bears turtled up and tried to control the game on the ground, missing four linemen and leaning on one walk-on at tight end to do it. The Bears were lucky to get away with any points at all on a possession where they ran a bootleg-TE leak type action three times in a five play span at the goal line. They followed that up with baffling decisions to insist upon the run throughout the second half, despite knowing the conditions we discussed above:

3rd quarter rushes: 8 of 13 plays, 1.1 YPC

4th quarter rushes: 10 of 23 plays, 2.5 YPC

Offensive tweaks put in place this week, you can see that Cal used more motion to set their WRs on the LOS – which both adds players to the point of attack, but also forces Oregon State to shift their gap responsibilities - motion some times to empty, even called a couple of really good screens. Sure, fine. But, functionally, I don’t see much that differentiates the results from what they could have gotten from the early Baldwin.

Excellent game for Kekoa Crawford, who pulled in 10 of 11 targets for a career best 141 yards and a touchdown. Some of these were difficult ones, and I would have loved for them to play some deep games with him on third down. There are only so many times you can run him into a slant the next few weeks. It’d be good to change some tendency in this regard.

You can really see the need for a gamebreaker tight end in future classes. Tonges’ line of 9 for 55 looks great, but 33 of them came on one play. Adjusting for that, 8 catches for 22 yards looks…less great. He also received 12 targets on the afternoon.

As a long time advocate of Marcel Dancy carries, you can see why – he is a joy to watch and is really good at changing directions/cutting. Damien Moore’s stat line doesn’t look great but they clearly trust him in short yardage. The rest will come when there is actually a healthy offensive line.

Through two games, Nikko Remigio has 4 targets (2 caught) and 7 yards. Despite his special teams brilliance on Saturday, this can’t continue. There was a point on Saturday where I pointed out I would consider manufacturing some touches for him:







