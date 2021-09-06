The Monday Aftermath: Cal in Search of a Working Identity

In the aftermath of a late Saturday loss to Nevada that evaporated the enthusiasm of fans just happy to come back to California Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years, it took a while to think of a good postscript for a 22-17 loss to Nevada. It took a day, and a reminder that 7:30 local starts take you out for most of the next day. There's a lot to be said about Cal's performance, which saw the Bears have a good quarter, followed by three bad ones on their way to a season-opening loss. If there's one through line from the matchup, it is that Cal didn't stick to the identity they created for themselves. Under Justin Wilcox, the Cal staff has preached being 'smart and tough.' Smart came through in game one of the Wilcox-era, as with an 11 point lead and less than a minute to go, the Cal DBs purposely held the North Carolina wideouts, taking time off the clock to secure a win. Tough came in 'gritty' wins over Washington and USC in 2018, and again after a thunderstorm delay against the Huskies in 2019. The Oregon game in 2020 even qualifies under this idea. Against Nevada, Cal started to find that identity on offense in the first quarter. Cal had a drive spanning over 9 minutes for their first score, forcing a three and out, then putting together another touchdown drive thanks to a shot play to Jeremiah Hunter. 14-0 after a quarter made it seem like Cal had figured out what they wanted to be, a grinding team on offense that can keep opposing explosive offenses, like Nevada, off the field.

Then came the rest of the game. Cal ran the ball five times in quarters two and three after running 13 times in the first quarter. Chase Garbers averaged 4.7 yards per attempt for the game, as the Bears didn't deal well with Nevada's two-high coverage. Cal's offensive line, per Pro Football Focus, allowed pressure on 39% of Garbers' dropbacks, despite three-quarters of his pass attempts coming within ten yards of the line of scrimmage. Cal's defense, for the most part, was alright, though Collin Gamble had his first real adversity as a college player, with a long touchdown to Romeo Doubs and one deep ball to Tory Horton coming over him. Cal stopped the run, allowing a sack adjusted average of 3 yards per carry, but that wasn't the main focus of the Nevada offense. If there's a telling stat, it's this: - Both teams ran 65 plays - Nevada had 39 pass attempts, Cal had 38 - Nevada had 26 rush attempts, Cal had 27 Cal is not Nevada. Nevada is not Cal. Nevada has an identity, based around their strength of passing the ball, and they've developed the pass-catching targets and quarterback to do that. Their defense, while undersized, was disciplined and experiences, with 10 out of 11 starters being seniors or fifth year players. The question becomes, what should Cal's identity be? During Wilcox's time, there has been a premium placed on recruiting size, with a few exceptions. That and the first quarter would point toward a team who could run the ball, take time off the clock, shorten the game. Cal does have a stable of backs who showed that they can be relied on. Damien Moore had 15 carries for 79 yards and a score, while the Brooks Brothers (nickname pending, not actual brothers), Chris and DeCarlos, ran for 71 yards combined on only five carries. Between those three, Cal averaged 7.5 yards per carry. These are numbers that win football games. The 4.7 yards per attempt by Garbers will not (with 5.6 yards being the average depth of target for the Cal QB). The offensive line was stronger in the run game than in the pass, and more running will only help on that front.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01ja2FkZTY0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNY2thZGU2NDwvYT4gaXMgYSBhYnNvbHV0 ZSBtb25zdGVyIG9uIHRoYXQgZnJvbnQgbGluZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJrTWV0dGF1ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE1hcmtNZXR0YXVlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NYWJyZXlNZXR0YXVlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFi cmV5TWV0dGF1ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v bmZsbmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbmZsbmV0d29yazwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5GTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ORkxEcmFmdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkZMRHJhZnQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PbjFJOHhVMzhZIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vT24xSTh4VTM4WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBURUFNIFRFWEFT IEZVUlkgSU5DIMKu77iP4oSi77iPIDE4VSBOb24gUHJvZml0IPCflKUgKEBG dXJ5N3Y3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Z1cnk3djcv c3RhdHVzLzE0MzQzNTEzNDUzMDYzMjQ5OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==