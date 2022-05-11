Before Amos Talalele became one of the more coveted two-way OL/DL prospects out west, racking up Pac-12 offers and mounting interest, Cal was the program to take the earliest notice and start building a relationship.

"Cal is like the first team to ever talk to me, even to ever look at me too. I've had a relationship with them for really, really long," Talalele told Golden Bear Report on Tuesday, sharing the latest in his recruitment.

"Cal has always been fire, they always show a lot of love to me, always calling me. They just called me twice today. I feel really wanted there."

But there are a pivotal few months ahead in the Santa Clara Senior HS standout's recruitment, as he's lined up his five finalists -- with official visits set with each -- with tentative plans for an August commitment.

He's announced his Cal official visit will be June 2-5, followed by Arizona (June 10-12), USC (June 17-19) and Washington (June 24-27). Utah, which just offered on May 2, is his other finalist, though he has not announced dates for his visit there.

Heading into this final stretch, Talalele reflected on his frenetic spring.

"I got my first offer in March and after that it just took off. I just feel really blessed. It was just crazy, you know? It all came out of nowhere. I knew it was going to come, but I didn't know when," he said. "I think I built a lot of great relationships with coaches and staff and all that. It was just hard to bring it to even five.

"With my top five, I locked in five official visits, so I'm just going to take those five visits. I think I plan on committing somewhere in August. It's not confirmed, but I plan on committing in August."