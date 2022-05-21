The Cal Bears who vaulted their stock the most during spring
Picture this: It’s May, the sky is blue, the sun is beating down on Berkeley and the last thing that anyone wants to talk about are stocks.
But, rest assured, these are the good kind.
Cal saw nearly all of its top-end football players take the field this spring, and several of them really managed to raise their stock, if you will. Some of them, like a certain receiver and one of the many excellent defensive linemen, managed to put on a show in the process.
Spring is behind us, fall camp is still a ways away, but we talk football here all year, so let's take a closer look at a few of the players who raised their stock the most in April.
1. Wide receiver Mavin Anderson (R-Fr.)
To many people, Anderson was viewed as someone who *might* be able to *possibly* have a chance at *competing* for snaps this season. Turns out that Anderson ended up being much, much better than that. Anderson dominated just about every rep he took as the team’s top slot receiver throughout spring. He showed a lot of promise and will look to build on that success going forward through summer and into fall camp.
2. Defensive end Ethan Saunders (Jr.)
Saunders was a hot name coming into camp, and he proved exactly why -- early and often. Saunders, who slimmed down 20 pounds from 300 to 280, looked like he had a ton of juice and was as technically refined as you can expect to be in spring. He might be a guy who gets some pretty hefty looks at the next level.
