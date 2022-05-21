The Cal Bears who vaulted their stock the most during spring

Picture this: It’s May, the sky is blue, the sun is beating down on Berkeley and the last thing that anyone wants to talk about are stocks.

But, rest assured, these are the good kind.

Cal saw nearly all of its top-end football players take the field this spring, and several of them really managed to raise their stock, if you will. Some of them, like a certain receiver and one of the many excellent defensive linemen, managed to put on a show in the process.

Spring is behind us, fall camp is still a ways away, but we talk football here all year, so let's take a closer look at a few of the players who raised their stock the most in April.