The Cal 2021 Big Board: Offense 2.0
With the dead period in full swing, Cal has put out a handful of offers to 2021 recruits throughout the January visit period and through Junior Day on February 1st. They landed their first two comm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news