The Cal 2020 Big Board 2.0: Inside Linebackers
We're kicking off the Big Board today with a look at some of Cal's linebacker targets on the inside. Cal is on track to lose Evan Weaver and Colt Doughty to graduation, so there's a likelihood of t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news