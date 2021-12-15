The Big Breakdown: Defense, Class of 2022
Cal finished early signing day with only four signings on defense, a number they'll look to add to moving into the spring, either via traditional means or the transfer portal, but the Bears added l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news