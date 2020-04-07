I have been at Golden Bear Report for four seasons worth of football, and this is by far my favorite game that I've covered. There's four big reasons for that: 1. There was a very loud contingent saying that the game shouldn't have happened. The Santa Rosa fires had decimated northern California, which blew plenty of smoke down to the Bay Area. The sky the week prior had a red tinge to it, a reminder of everything happening, if the throat tightness caused by poor air quality wasn't enough of a reminder. It probably shouldn't have happened. 2. The game took place on Friday the 13th, one of two nationally televised contests featuring a top 10 team going on the road. 3. Cal came into this game after three straight losses coming in progressively more demoralizing fashion, the first being a loss to USC where the game was tied in the second half, a loss to Oregon in Autzen where a long TD run snuffed out any comeback hopes, and a loss to Washington where the Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown. Against a Washington State team that came in 6-0 and ranked 8th in the country. 4. The flip. This is the Ross Bowers flip game.

To this day, the sound made in the press box when this happened is tough to describe. It was somewhere between a 'woah' and a collective gasp, as Bowers damn near stuck the landing. The son of a gymnastics coach, Bowers joked in the post-game press conference that his mother, now the women's gymnastics coach at San Jose State, told him that "he should have done a double." This wasn't even the first time Bowers had done a flip in a game.

It wouldn't even be the last, as Bowers, now at Northern Illinois, did it again.

Ross Bowers goes up and over for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/uQ6bUNf73t — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) September 7, 2019

The Other Pieces

- Coming into this game, Washington State was 6-0, six days after taking down an Oregon team (33-10) that had just beaten Cal by 21 points. Luke Falk captained the Cougs, and the Wazzu senior had a tendency that the Bears would exploit. Falk was prone to holding the ball long as plays developed, which led to nine sacks (the most by a Cal defense since the 2005 Big Game) Cal starting running back Patrick Laird was also out, having suffered a blow to the head against Washington. Vic Enwere would fill in for him. The 'Spearmint Rhino' would have one of his two 100+ yard performances, rushing for 102 yards against the smaller, Wazzu defense. Thanks to the smoke, this was the lowest attended Cal game since a 2002 home contest against New Mexico State.