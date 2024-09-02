Cal came away with a victory in its season opener Saturday afternoon as the Bears took down FCS opponent UC Davis, 31-13, at California Memorial Stadium to open Year 8 under Justin Wilcox. However, the contest didn't quite go as planned for a big portion of the game as the Bears led by just one point at halftime.

Eventually, Wilcox's group settled in and built a decent cushion to secure a victory and gain some momentum heading into a different kind of challenge this week when the Bears will head to SEC Country to square off with Auburn.

In this new feature, we will take a look back at what stood out from Saturday's contest and assess what comes next for Cal moving into Week 2 of the season.