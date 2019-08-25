News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 21:39:13 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Depth Chart Thoughts, Recruiting, and Opening Week

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal's back in business this week against UC Davis, and with that, the 3-2-1 feature returns, taking a look at some of the newly released depth charts, some recruiting notes, questions

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}