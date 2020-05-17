It's time for the second half of the potential watchlist, a look at who among the underclassmen at Cal have some of the most potential to break out and make an impact as their college careers move forward.

1. DT BRETT JOHNSON (Previously: Chris Brown Jr.)

The sophomore-to-be held his own at nose guard as a true freshman and continues to flash the potential he showed at Cal's 2018 lineman camp that sold me on him as a big piece for the Bears. He plays with the same leverage he showed as a high school wrestler and while he's quiet, his game is not.

Seeing JOHNSON bounce to a 3-4 DE spot in the future may be the move that propels him forward into being a perennial all-Pac 12 player in the future.

2. CB Chigozie Anusiem (Previously: Will Craig)

Quietly had a good year in 2019 in a backup role, forcing his way onto the field and moving Elijah Hicks to safety so he could play. Allowed 12 completions on 24 targets for 120 yards (5 yards per target isn't too shabby) and Anusiem has picked up the Cam Bynum/Hicks work ethic as well. Lots of potential for a long corner.

3. WR Makai Polk (Previously: BRETT JOHNSON)

Polk came on at the end of 2019 as he found the end zone through the screen game twice and put up his first 100+ yard performance in the bowl game against Illinois. He came a long way from the beginning of the season, where he got pushed off his vertical routes relatively easily. Polk has size, speed, and agility, and a solid rapport with Chase Garbers. He should be a regular starter moving forward.

4. OL Matt Cindric (Previously: Curley Young)

Cindric played every single rep last year on offense, and won the award for highest GPA on the team. He's only going to get better, as he has one more year at guard before likely moving to center to replace Mike Saffell. He's a mobile lineman who's going to benefit from the run schemes Bill Musgrave has in, which will require more pulling.

5. S Craig Woodson (Previously: McCallan Castles)

A ballhawk during bowl practices, Woodson kept up his momentum during the spring with a couple interceptions prior to the shutdown. Ashtyn Davis was asked about who would be next among the current Cal DBs, and Woodson was one of the first names out of his mouth. He's another guy, like Anusiem, that is forcing his way onto the field more and more.

6. WR Jeremiah Hunter (Previously: Isaiah Humphries)

A guy who Burl Toler has repeatedly said may be the most physically ready to play among the five man receiver group in the class of 2020. I'll take that a step further to say he's the most physically ready for the college level of the class. Smooth wideout, athlete in space with the ball, has the size to hold up and is the drummer in his church band. A lot to like about the Central (Fresno) product.

7. OL Brayden Rohme (Previously: Makai Polk)

Rohme excelled in the four practices in the spring that Cal completed, as he's put on some more size to make him a more proficient run blocker. Rohme is another mobile lineman who should benefit from a system that will have him pulling from time to time.

8. OLB Orin Patu (Previously: Brayden Rohme)

Patu is up to 220-225, and may have a bit more opportunity this year as Cam Goode's primary backup. He saw more time in the truncated spring practices with Goode out and he has the same toolset as the guy he's set to play behind.

9. QB Spencer Brasch (Previously: Kuony Deng)

Brasch had a rough go in his first start last year, playing without most of the starting offensive line and receiving core, but that doesn't take away the fact that he has a ton of upside as QB. Brasch has the quickest release of any of the Cal QBs, can improvise and make plays with his feet, and has some very solid arm strength. Getting him the reps moving forward is important

10. 2021 Commit TE Jermaine Terry (Previously: Everett Johnson)

Terry is the highest rated commit of 2021 for Cal so far, but that's not why he's my pick. He's my pick because Cal hasn't had a recruit at the tight end position like him since Richard Rodgers in the class of 2021. Terry's an in-line tight end, one who already has the blocking chops and is growing as a pass-catcher, playing in a relatively run-heavy offense at Kennedy HS in Richmond. With the tight end becoming more important, Terry should be an important piece for Cal in the future.



