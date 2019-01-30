The 2020 Cal Big Board 1.0: Defensive Backs
Defensive back is one of the key positions of need in the 2020 class for the Bears. As many as seven Cal defensive backs could leave after the 2019 season. As it stands now, Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn H...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news