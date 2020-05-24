Texas WR J. Michael Sturdivant down to four finalists
Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant narrowed down his impressive offer sheet down to four finalists on Saturday evening. LSU, Cal, UCLA and Oklahoma are the lone teams r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news