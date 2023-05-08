Texas Tech wing Jaylon Tyson announced his commitment to Cal on Monday in what could prove to be the most important addition of the offseason for the Bears. Tyson averaged 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds last season with the Red Raiders and became a sought after transfer this spring. He visited Kansas in addition to Cal with schools such as Auburn, Louisville, Alabama, Arkansas and Creighton all reportedly involved in pursuing the 6-foot-7 Texas native this offseason.

Tyson is now the second Texas Tech transfer to join the Bears this spring following big man Fardaws Aimaq, who was the first new addition for the program when Mark Madsen and his staff took over the program.

Former TTU recruiting director Matt Scherbenske was one of the first additions to Madsen's staff in Berkeley as an assistant coach.

Tyson began his career at Texas where he played in eight games and averaged just under 7 minutes. His role increased during his lone season with the Red Raiders, and Tyson eventually played in 31 games at Texas Tech.

He was one of just three players to start more than 30 games for the Red Raiders last season.

Where he could end up making his biggest impact is on the perimeter as an outside shooter for the Bears after finishing the 2022-23 season second on the team with 43 made 3-pointers. He shot 40.2% from deep as a sophomore and 48.2% from the floor overall, which was good enough for fourth on the team.

Tyson is also an impact player on the defensive end of the floor, and he finished his year at Texas Tech second on the team with 1.4 steals per game. He also averaged 1.6 assists for the Red Raiders.

The new Cal wing. who was ranked by Rivals 41st overall as a high school recruit, finished his season scoring at least 18 points in four games over the last month including 27 points against West Virginia in mid-February. He scored in double figures in 16 games last season.

Tyson will complement a group that has already helped change the talent level in Berkeley this offseason giving the Bears an important perimeter presence on both ends of the floor. So far, the Bears have landed commitments from five transfers including Memphis wing Keonte Kennedy, guards Jalen Cone (Northern Arizona) and Mike Meadows (Portland) and Aimaq.