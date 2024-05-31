Cal has continued to focus on building up its defensive front for the upcoming season and beyond. The inside linebacker spot will always be important for position coach and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.

Lancaster, Texas standout recruit Ke'Breion Winston has been a priority for Sirmon, assistant Mike Bruno and the Bears' coaching staff this spring. The 2025 recruit visited Berkeley during spring practice and was back on campus last weekend for an official visit.

Friday, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect announced his commitment to the program becoming the eighth addition in the cycle for Justin Wilcox's team.