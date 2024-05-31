Texas LB Ke'Breion Winson is Cal's latest 2025 commit
Cal has continued to focus on building up its defensive front for the upcoming season and beyond. The inside linebacker spot will always be important for position coach and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.
Lancaster, Texas standout recruit Ke'Breion Winston has been a priority for Sirmon, assistant Mike Bruno and the Bears' coaching staff this spring. The 2025 recruit visited Berkeley during spring practice and was back on campus last weekend for an official visit.
Friday, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect announced his commitment to the program becoming the eighth addition in the cycle for Justin Wilcox's team.
Winston joins Carter Jones as the second member of the inside linebacker class for Cal, and the duo has been able to grow its bond this spring both visiting the Bears during the same weekend on both occasions.
The three-star recruit picked Cal over offers from 21 other programs including Illinois, Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State among the group. Maybe even more significant for the Bears is that they were able to pull him away from a bevy of options close to home in Texas.
In addition to Baylor, Winston holds offers from Houston, SMU, North Texas, UTEP, UTSA, Texas State and Sam Houston State.
Winson is the third Texan to join Cal's 2025 class alongside cornerback Kaden Cook (Round Rock-Stony Point) and defensive lineman Ikechukwu Okafor (Houston-Aleif Hastings).
In all, the Bears now hold commitments from four defensive prospects in the class, which ranks 43rd overall for 2025 according to Rivals.