Texas has continued to a priority territory for Cal to recruit under Justin Wilcox, and again the Bears have struck in the Lone Star State. Thursday evening, 2025 cornerback Kaden Cook announced his commitment to Cal where he will get the chance to play for Wilcox, Tre Watson and Terrence Brown.

The 5-foot-11 prospect from Stony Point High School in Round Rock picked up an offer from the Bears early in the year and made multiple visits to Berkeley before coming to his decision Thursday night.

Arizona State and Texas State also offered him at this point in the process. He made visits to ASU, Kansas State, Houston and Baylor in addition to Cal before arriving at his decision.

Cook becomes the third commitment for Cal in the 2025 class joining running backs Jojo Solis and Carter Jackson.

Defensive backs coach Tre Watson led the recruitment for the Bears as the staff continues to build the secondary for the future.