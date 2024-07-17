Cal has built serious momentum over the last month and heads into the rest of the summer with some buzz after making several key additions in recent weeks following a busy spring.

The Bears now have 15 commitments in the class, which ranks 63rd overall in the 2025 cycle according to Rivals, and several of Cal's priority targets have decided in recent weeks to make Berkeley their future home.

At the top of the list is quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele, who is the highest-rated prospect in the class and should be a cornerstone of the group for years to come.

In all, Justin Wilcox's program hosted 33 official visitors throughout May and June and all but six are now committed to a school at this point in the summer.

There have been a couple departures from the group since the beginning of the cycle but the Bears have gained traction, and we take a look back at how they got here and what comes next.