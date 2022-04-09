Takeaways and observations from Cal's third spring practice
General housekeeping
-Tight end Keleki Latu has a cast on his forearm and his fingers.
-Today was the first practice in shells, and there was plenty more pop in those pads. The first day in full pads is Wednesday.
-With lots of good competitive tension building in both the offense and the defense, full pads should be a lot of fun on Wednesday.
-There was a significant dropoff in 7v7 reps for Ryan Glover today.
-Otherwise, it was a slow day.
The action
7-on-7
-Jack Plummer, Jermaine Terry, Mavin Anderson and Jeremiah Hunter again on the first unit. This time it was Aiden Lee at Z, though.
-Brian Driscoll, who we were told would be out for spring, was snapping in just shorts and a shirt. A good sign for him.
-Jackson Sirmon and Femi Oladejo are the top two linebackers at the moment, with Nate Rutchena being the No. 3 at the position. Trey Paster seems to be the fourth option.
-Tommy Christakos started his phenomenal day by going up and over Lu-Magia Hearns down the sideline for a toe-tap and Moss combination.
-Kai Millner stepped in next at QB. He threw a nice ball to J.Michael Sturdivant, but it didn’t look like he was expecting it and slowed down before he could get to it. Millner immediately followed that up with a great ball to Terry over Mo Iosefa after it looks like he changed the play pre-snap.
