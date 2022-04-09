 GoldenBearReport - Takeaways and observations from Cal's third spring practice
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-09 16:17:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways and observations from Cal's third spring practice

Quarterback Kai Millner, pictured in an earlier photo.
Quarterback Kai Millner, pictured in an earlier photo. (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Images)
Jesse Stewart
Staff writer

General housekeeping

-Tight end Keleki Latu has a cast on his forearm and his fingers.

-Today was the first practice in shells, and there was plenty more pop in those pads. The first day in full pads is Wednesday.

-With lots of good competitive tension building in both the offense and the defense, full pads should be a lot of fun on Wednesday.

-There was a significant dropoff in 7v7 reps for Ryan Glover today.

-Otherwise, it was a slow day.

The action

7-on-7

-Jack Plummer, Jermaine Terry, Mavin Anderson and Jeremiah Hunter again on the first unit. This time it was Aiden Lee at Z, though.

-Brian Driscoll, who we were told would be out for spring, was snapping in just shorts and a shirt. A good sign for him.

-Jackson Sirmon and Femi Oladejo are the top two linebackers at the moment, with Nate Rutchena being the No. 3 at the position. Trey Paster seems to be the fourth option.

-Tommy Christakos started his phenomenal day by going up and over Lu-Magia Hearns down the sideline for a toe-tap and Moss combination.

-Kai Millner stepped in next at QB. He threw a nice ball to J.Michael Sturdivant, but it didn’t look like he was expecting it and slowed down before he could get to it. Millner immediately followed that up with a great ball to Terry over Mo Iosefa after it looks like he changed the play pre-snap.

{{ article.author_name }}