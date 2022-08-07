Takeaways and observations from Cal's Sunday practice
Let's start our recap of Cal's Sunday practice with a couple of topics our subscribers asked to hear about ...On freshman running back Ashton Hayes: he has a lot to work on still but he also does h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news