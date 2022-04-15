Takeaways and observations from Cal's sixth spring practice

One-on-ones (in the endzone)

-Really competitive period overall, the corners and safeties were not letting anyone have any easy completions.

-Sophomore TE Jermaine Terry is still hunting for the perfect way to use his size and new weight in the redzone. Some good reps and some reps where there was definitely room for improvement.

-Redshirt freshman WR Mavin Anderson continues to have a great camp and is winning every battle at the line of scrimmage.

-Redshirt freshman WR J.Michael Sturdivant is still putting pieces together but the tools he has to work with remain very, very impressive.

-Redshirt junior safety Miles Williams joined the interception club this spring, undercutting a slant route from Elijah Mojarro and picking off Kai Millner. That’s Millner's first pick of camp.

-Redshirt freshman Hunter Barth broke up not one but two passes in this period. He’s coming along really nicely so far and should be firmly in the safety rotation as of now.