 GoldenBearReport - Takeaways and observations from Cal's second spring practice
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-08 15:38:55 -0500') }} football

Takeaways and observations from Cal's second spring practice

Jesse Stewart
Staff writer

Cal was back on the field Friday morning for its second of 15 spring practices. As always, we have all the notes from the day.

Also, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, linebacker Jackson Sirmon, defensive lineman Brett Johnson and running back Damien Moore spoke with reporters after practice so look for more content coming.

Meanwhile, onto the notes ...

General housekeeping

-Purdue transfer Jack Plummer will be getting first-team QB reps until something drastic happens.

-The inside linebacker room has a ton of flexibility and range.

-Junior wide receiver Aiden Lee is the biggest depth chart riser on offense this spring.

-Former Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins made an appearance at practice today and spoke to the team post practice. Everyone seemed pretty juiced to see him.

-Practice got C-O-M-P-E-T-I-T-I-V-E today. Lots and lots of chatter and some physicality in between plays.

The action

