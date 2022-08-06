Takeaways and observations from Cal's Saturday morning practice
Cal was back on the field Saturday morning for the second practice of fall camp.
Let's get right to the news, notes and notables ...
General notes
Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Myles Jernigan and junior outside linebacker Xavier Carlton both worked extensively with the first-team defensive front, mixing in with redshirt junior Orin Patu and redshirt senior Odua Isibor. Carlton (Utah) and Isibor (UCLA) are two of the most high-profile transfers the Golden Bears brought in this year.
Brett Johnson, Ethan Saunders, Jackson Sirmon and Oluwafemi Oladejo continue to round out a strong front seven
7v7
The first crew up on offense was mostly the same as yesterday: Wide recievers J.Michael Sturdivant (R-Fr.) Mavin Anderson (R-Fr.) and Jeremiah Hunter (Jr.), tight end Jermaine Terry (So.) and quarterback Jack Plummer (R-Sr.), but this time freshman running back Jaydn Ott joined them
Plummer had a fantastic day on the field again, starting off by connecting on a phenomenal deep ball to receiver Monroe Young for around 35 yards
Plummer then found a few receivers in some tight windows, including sophomore tight end Keleki Latu and junior receiver Mason Starling with a few strikes over the middle
Redshirt freshman QB Kai Millner also made a great throw on the sideline today, finding Tommy Christakos who made an acrobatic over the shoulder catch while still managing to get a foot down
