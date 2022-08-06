Takeaways and observations from Cal's Saturday morning practice

The first crew up on offense was mostly the same as yesterday: Wide recievers J.Michael Sturdivant (R-Fr.) Mavin Anderson (R-Fr.) and Jeremiah Hunter (Jr.), tight end Jermaine Terry (So.) and quarterback Jack Plummer (R-Sr.), but this time freshman running back Jaydn Ott joined them

Plummer had a fantastic day on the field again, starting off by connecting on a phenomenal deep ball to receiver Monroe Young for around 35 yards

Plummer then found a few receivers in some tight windows, including sophomore tight end Keleki Latu and junior receiver Mason Starling with a few strikes over the middle

Redshirt freshman QB Kai Millner also made a great throw on the sideline today, finding Tommy Christakos who made an acrobatic over the shoulder catch while still managing to get a foot down