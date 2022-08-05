Takeaways and observations from Cal's first practice of fall camp
Cal got underway with its first practice of fall camp on Friday, officially starting the countdown to the 2022 season.
As always, we have all the news, notes and notables from the day.
General housekeeping ...
Redshirt freshman OL Bastian Swinney was out today, but is expected back ‘soon,’ per Justin Wilcox
Junior nose tacker Ricky Correia will not play this season (non-injury), but will return to the team in the spring; incoming freshman OL Nick Morrow will also join the team in the winter.
Mo Iosefa is taking some time away from football (non-injury related) and his timeline is unclear for his return.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Derek Wilkins will miss the season (injury) and junior Aiden Lee is still working his way back after an ankle injury in the spring
DBs Collin Gamble and Craig Woodson are both back to being full participants
