Takeaways and observations from Cal's first practice of fall camp

Redshirt freshman OL Bastian Swinney was out today, but is expected back ‘soon,’ per Justin Wilcox

Junior nose tacker Ricky Correia will not play this season (non-injury), but will return to the team in the spring; incoming freshman OL Nick Morrow will also join the team in the winter.

Mo Iosefa is taking some time away from football (non-injury related) and his timeline is unclear for his return.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Derek Wilkins will miss the season (injury) and junior Aiden Lee is still working his way back after an ankle injury in the spring

DBs Collin Gamble and Craig Woodson are both back to being full participants