Takeaways and observations from Cal's 9th spring practice Wednesday

7-on-7

-Redshirt senior Jack Plummer was not quite as sensational as he was on Monday, hitting some good throws and missing a few others in this period. A bit of a return to Earth but not the end of the world. Some days you’re spinning it, some days are a bit more challenging. It is what it is.

-Plummer did push the ball down the field fairly well today, but he was late on some checkdowns that resulted in some very hairy results. One was almost six points the other way and the other would have resulted in a hospital bill for junior receiver Justin Richard Baker if it happened in a game.

-Redshirt junior tight end Elijah Mojarro has been doing some good work in the absence of Latu and got himself open numerous times. Plummer missed him on one target and connected on a curl route that Mojarro did a good job fighting his way back for -- very impressive.

-Baker, as if on cue, made a great play over the middle and got some yards after the catch.

-However, the play of the day went to none other than -- you guessed it -- redshirt freshman receiver Mavin Anderson. Anderson hauled in a beautiful back-shoulder pass down the sideline from Kai Millner and managed to get both a one-handed catch and a sideline toe tap in on the same play. Phenomenal ball skills and body control.