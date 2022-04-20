Takeaways and observations from Cal's 9th spring practice Wednesday
Cal may have gotten one of the latest starts to spring practice of any team in college football, but the Bears are cruising through it, wrapping up their ninth of 15 practices Wednesday morning.
As always, we were there to gather up all the highlights, critiques and conclusions to be drawn.
General housekeeping
-The rotation at corner remains very, very competitive. Redshirt sophomore Evan McLurkin and junior Isaiah Young both look to make an impact in that second spot. Don’t sleep on Tyson McWilliams, though.
-Sophomore tight end Keleki Latu was once again present at practice in a cast and redshirt junior Brian Driscoll is still wearing a helmet and shorts and snapping during 7-on-7 periods. Doesn’t look like either injury will bleed into the fall.
The action ...
7-on-7
-Redshirt senior Jack Plummer was not quite as sensational as he was on Monday, hitting some good throws and missing a few others in this period. A bit of a return to Earth but not the end of the world. Some days you’re spinning it, some days are a bit more challenging. It is what it is.
-Plummer did push the ball down the field fairly well today, but he was late on some checkdowns that resulted in some very hairy results. One was almost six points the other way and the other would have resulted in a hospital bill for junior receiver Justin Richard Baker if it happened in a game.
-Redshirt junior tight end Elijah Mojarro has been doing some good work in the absence of Latu and got himself open numerous times. Plummer missed him on one target and connected on a curl route that Mojarro did a good job fighting his way back for -- very impressive.
-Baker, as if on cue, made a great play over the middle and got some yards after the catch.
-However, the play of the day went to none other than -- you guessed it -- redshirt freshman receiver Mavin Anderson. Anderson hauled in a beautiful back-shoulder pass down the sideline from Kai Millner and managed to get both a one-handed catch and a sideline toe tap in on the same play. Phenomenal ball skills and body control.
