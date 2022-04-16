Takeaways and observations from Cal's 7th spring practice, first scrimmage
Cal held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday during its seventh overall practice, but there was mostly not live to-the-ground tackling.
Most of the practice was dedicated to playing like it was a game, with coaches on the sidelines and hand signals and assorted other keys coming in from the sidelines
Lots and lots of possible and confirmed recruits (like offensive line signee Jackson Brown) and high school coaches were in the stadium today for Cal’s annual coaching clinic as well.
As always, here are the detailed notes from the day ...
Pre-scrimmage drills
-The linebackers and running backs went one-on-one in a full tackle drill and the running backs absolutely dominated the segment. The only two who got even kind of tagged up were the two fullbacks.
-Juniors Ricky Correia, Jaedon Roberts and Ethan Saunders can really, really rush the passer. The offensive and defensive lines went one-on-one in this period and it was clear how technical Andrew Browning is with those guys. One high school defensive coordinator told me that when he sat in on Browning’s presentation that he was just blown away about the level of precision in every aspect of the game that Browning has. It really showed in one-on-one drills.
-Ben Coleman and Matthew Cindric are, as expected, the two best offensive linemen by a wide margin. Coleman in particular has shown a lot of promise in his switch to offensive tackle.
Scrimmage
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news