Takeaways and observations from Cal's 7th spring practice, first scrimmage

Cal held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday during its seventh overall practice, but there was mostly not live to-the-ground tackling.

Most of the practice was dedicated to playing like it was a game, with coaches on the sidelines and hand signals and assorted other keys coming in from the sidelines

Lots and lots of possible and confirmed recruits (like offensive line signee Jackson Brown) and high school coaches were in the stadium today for Cal’s annual coaching clinic as well.

As always, here are the detailed notes from the day ...