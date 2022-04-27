Takeaways and observations from Cal's 13th spring practice
Cal was back on the field Wednesday morning for its 13th spring practice, leaving just one more before the spring game Saturday.Which means it was another opportunity to learn a little something ab...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news