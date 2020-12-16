It's everyone's least favorite part of a high school yearbook, but one of the most fun pieces to do on early signing day. It's time for the Superlatives of the 2021 Cal class, where we make bold predictions about members of Cal's 2021 class

Best Player, When It’s All Said And Done:

Nam: J Michael Sturdivant - whose skill set I have described a cross of Keenan Allen and Kenny Lawler, although that is not a guarantee that he’ll surpass them necessarily -- is, I think, the best choice among many, many talented individuals in this class. And truthfully, it should be hard to pick, if Cal is recruiting the kind of talent that will allow them into the Pac-12 elite.

But, I look at J Mike’s body control, his athleticism, and his effortless nature after the catch and I have a hard time not seeing him be successful here. I think he or Hunter are the best receivers I’ve ever scouted in the last decade, and neither is overly reliant on their speed alone to be contributors the way Demetris Robertson was.

Trace: It came down to either Sturdivant or Wilkins for me in this category, and I have to go with Sturdivant. In watching his tape from year to year, he became a more complete wideout than I’ve seen coming out of high school in the Wilcox era.

The BRETT JOHNSON! Award for Freshman Excellence

Nam: Multiple players could qualify for this spot in the front seven, which was essentially decimated by COVID and opt-outs this season. I’m picking Derek Wilkins for his flexibility - he can play across the front at any spot, potentially, which helps him the most in hitting the ground running in 2021.

Trace: Cal needs defensive linemen who are ready to go. Derek Wilkins may be the best of the young group right now. I could also see Akili Calhoun being ready to go right from the jump.

Receipt Guys:

Nam: I love many players in this class, but as Cal begins to flirt with more borderline four-star guys, they no longer qualify for Receipt status, which makes this more difficult as an exercise. As such, I’ve decided to reserve my pick for just one guy only this year: Kaleb Higgins. Sometimes, it’s just a love at first sight thing, and Higgins is mine for 2021 -- on a normal development track, I just do not see how a guy this fluid, this big, and this athletic doesn’t become a future pro at cornerback. He is starting out with a lot more than some of the previously successful Takers did!

Guys I also considered here: KEO, Sturdivant, Williams

Trace: I chose a few different guys, and as Nam said, it’s harder to pick true ‘receipt guy’ because the overall quality of Cal’s classes are getting better. I picked three:

OL Ryan Lange - Big tackle prospect, do not have to teach aggressiveness with Lange, has the size to be successful, mobile at a listed 330.

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr - Borderline on whether he should be in this category, but Elarms-Orr has a ton of speed and length, can play inside and out, hits well, and was extremely productive at Moreau Catholic

LB Moses Oladejo - Incredible wingspan on Oladejo, which means he could end up as a down lineman, a middle linebacker, or an edge player. Lots of possibilities for his future.

All three of these guys are from Nor-Cal as well, some of the best in the region staying in the region.

Dark Horse:

Nam: Myles Williams, I think, is a little less talked about than the others in the group; partly because people are more familiar with the Bay Area defensive players, and have longed for the likes of Patrick Hisatake for damn near the entire cycle. I get that. Williams, to me, is the exact best pick for this slot for that reason - full of potential, freakishly athletic at an unusual body type, and can be a potential contributor at two spots. (Could have also qualified as a Receipt Guy.)

Trace: I didn’t read Nam’s bits before choosing players, so I went with Patrick Hisatake. Hisatake is a guy not far removed from playing defensive back, so there’s plenty of agility and explosiveness from a guy who could go from a 250 lb OLB to a 3-point stance lineman. A lot of athleticism ready to be utilized on the edges

Most Improved:

Nam: A quick caveat here for how I’m using this word - in the NBA, Most Improved usually is split between: a) guys making the leap between being solid and being a star, or b) the guy who makes a big jump between being a rookie and a sophomore, which is normally when they should be making those improvements anyway. I am listing Hunter Barth here not because he was not good to begin with, but because out of the few guys who played senior ball, I came away way more comfortable with what I think we’ll get out of him: a contact-seeking, versatile player who could slide around at multiple places in the back end.

Trace: I put Kai Millner in here, mainly because he carried his Higley team this year, leading them in rushing in addition to holding up his place as an Under Armour All-American. He has a smooth release, is a sharp, detail oriented player, and can make plays off-schedule, much like Washington State’s Jayden de Laura. Lot to like about Millner going forward.