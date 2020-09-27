This is a strange thing to write, because last week at this time, the Pac-12 hadn't finalized plans to play this fall. A week later and a seven game Pac-12 schedule is ready to go in just under six weeks. The strangest part of it all? Cal has a chance to compete for and possibly win the conference.

Here's the caveats for Cal to pull that off on their end, aside from winning the games:

- Have a healthy Chase Garbers and offensive line throughout the season

- Get steady production out of Chris Brown Jr. and an offensive line that was often boom or bust (with Brown's median yards per carry hovering around 1 or 2 yards in a handful of the Bears' games last year)

- Adjust successfully to a new offense under Bill Musgrave

- Keep building on the productivity from the wide receiver and tight end position that the groups showed at the end of 2019

- Replacing key pieces on defense including Evan Weaver, both starting safeties, Luc Bequette, and possibly Cam Bynum (Bynum could still come back)

There will be plenty of skepticism as to whether Cal can do it, as they haven't won an outright conference title since the 50s and they're not the favorites, but there's enough uncertainty with every other Pac-12 North team to where the window is open for the Bears.

Oregon

Before the Pac-12 postponed the 2020 season, the Ducks arguably had the best offensive and defensive players in the conference (Penei Sewell and Jevon Holland). Both have opted out. In addition the Ducks have:

- A new QB (Tyler Shough or Anthony Brown)

- A new OC (Joe Moorhead)

- Five new starters on the offensive line

Make no mistake, Oregon has recruited at a higher level than ever and they still have a ton of young talent on defense, Moorhead is a talented OC, and Mario Cristobal does extremely well on the offensive line. But, as seen Saturday with LSU faltering, Oklahoma blowing a lead to Kansas State, and other struggles around college football with new QBs (Georgia for a half against Arkansas), anything could happen.

Washington

The Huskies have a first time head coach in Jimmy Lake, new coordinators (John Donovan and Pete Kwiatkowski), a new quarterback (Jacob Sirmon, Kevin Thomson, Ethan Garbers or Dylan Morris), and two of their best defensive players headed to the NFL (Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike). The Huskies also have some young talent at wideout and DB, but their fortunes will depend on how much they can adjust to new key pieces at the helm.

Oregon State

I think Jonathan Smith has done a great job at rebuilding the Oregon State roster amid the mess Gary Andersen left them in. They added talent through the transfer portal, and recruited a few impact pieces to complement that talent, namely Jermar Jefferson and Luke Musgrave on offense and the Wright brothers on defense (Rejzohn and Nahshon).

That said, they're replacing Jake Luton, Artavis Pierce, Isaiah Hodgins, and Noah Togiai on offense, four big pieces for the group that made up a big chunk of their production in 2019.

Stanford

The Cardinal are the only other Pac-12 North team to return a starting QB in Davis Mills, but the Cardinal lost a handful of players to the transfer portal and starting left tackle Walker Little to an opt-out (as he's a likely first round pick in the draft). There's talent returning for the Cardinal, like defensive back Paulson Adebo, running back Austin Jones and a handful of talented wide receivers, but there's questions facing the Cardinal after they struggled throughout 2019. (And another contributor for Stanford opted out while writing this, safety Stuart Head)

Washington State

In Nick Rolovich, Washington State brought in a coach with a personality, much like the departed Mike Leach, with a similar offense (though the run and shoot that Rolovich runs will actually run the ball). Rolovich also has arguably the top running back in the conference in Max Borghi, and may actually utilize him.

That said, Wazzu has a new quarterback to throw into the fire, a ton of receivers in the transfer portal and a defense that wasn't all that great in 2019. It may be an uphill climb for the Cougars in 2020.

Obviously there's no schedule out yet and projections may prove to be worth less than the paper (virtual or otherwise) they're printed on, but there's enough uncertainty for Cal to have their best shot at a conference title in more than a decade.