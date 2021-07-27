State of the Cal Football Program from Pac-12 Media Day

HOLLYWOOD, CA - Right down the street from where other Pac-12 Media Days have been in the past, the 2021 edition of the event was a bit more subdued from the previous versions. Maybe it was the masks required of all media participants. Maybe it's a somewhat smaller room that didn't have the same high ceilings of the Dolby Theater where the event was previously held. It is possible that, with the past year being filled with relative despair and a lack of a lot of the things that make college football fun, that that rubbed off in the first big public gathering that a lot of media members have been to since early 2020 or even the end of 2019. Subdued may be the word to describe the reaction toward Cal Football right now. The Bears were picked 3rd in the North by the media. They have only one player on either the Pac-12 preseason first or second team, that being the now medically reitred center Mike Saffell. (The Bears did have multiple honorable mentions). Those expectations aren't the ones that Justin Wilcox and company have for themselves. Wilcox used the phrase 'high expectations' multiple times during his time at the podium, as the Bears look to have a year similar to the one they envisioned for 2020.

State of the Program Notebook

- Per Wilcox, Cal will start camp next Friday, reporting next Thursday - Cal is 'nearly fully vaccinated,' in accordance with a UC mandate for all students and staff to be vaccinated prior to August 4th and returning to campus (with religious and medical exemptions) - With Saffell medically retiring last week, it was worth asking Chase Garbers whether Saffell was tired of the Cal quarterback having his hands up his butt. "Either that or me beating him in ping pong all the time," Garbers joked. Garbers and Saffell have been linked since serving as defacto closers for the hastily thrown together 2017 class that they were a part of, along with being freshman roommates, and losing a center and captain isn't an easy blow to deal with. The Bears have a handful of guys who have taken reps at the spot with Matt Cindric, Brian Driscollm and Ben Coleman being the three names to come up every time. "Cindric played center in high school," Garbers said, "so he has that background, Brian is also a true center for us, and Ben Coleman, who’s a guard has worked into that center position. Brian and Ben, they’re some of the biggest centers I’ve played with, 320+ guys as opposed to Cindric, who is close but not quite there, and the speed they’ve built on this year has been awesome." "Losing Mike is a blow, no doubt," Wilcox noted"He’s a heck of a football player and a damn good center, but also the leadership and presence that he provides (is lost), that’s tough. We’re really optimistic about Brian Driscoll and Ben Coleman, and some of those other guys who have taken a step forward, who played a little last fall but a lot in spring." - ILB is a position where the Bears don't have the same level of experience, with Kuony Deng moving to the outside, but Evan Tattersall has made an impression with his work during the offseason. "Evan Tattersall has taken the next step in his progression," Wilcox said, "He’s always had the tools, but this offseason, it has seemed like there’s some urgency on his part in how he’s approached workouts and spring practice. Mo Iosefa is a very talented guy, he’s got great instincts and is learning a lot about football, college and all of it. I expect Mo to continue to grow, and there’s some other guys in there where it will be a telling time, Blake Antzoulatos comes to mind." - In front of them is a young defensive line group that does return Luc Bequette (per Wilcox, Bequette does have NCAA red tape in front of him, but they're anticipating good news from that area shortly). There's a handful of young names that should play into the mix. "You look at Stanley (McKenzie), Stanley would’ve played for us last year," Wilcox said,"but he had some things last year that kept him out, Ricky Correia, Ethan Saunders, Aaron Maldonado is coming back, Akili Calhoun, there’s a number of guys and you add the freshmen in the mix, I think that’s going to be a lot of fun to watch sort out in the coming weeks and months." Cal also added Darius Long to the defensive line, as Wilcox noted they'd gotten to see him up close before bringing him in. "Darius, we knew about him," Wilcox noted, "local guy and we watched some tape. We were able to work with him in camp. With some of the injury issues that have come up at that position, we felt that he could come up and help us. We spent a really good day with him working out, and we did our homework with his JC coach who we know really well and we were able to bring him aboard."