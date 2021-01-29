This has been a recurring theme at Cal throughout Wilcox's tenure, where the Bears have had to replace at least one coach every offseason over his first four years in Berkeley. Only two coaches remain from the initial staff, both with different titles from when they started.

Cal has officially completed their staff for the 2021 season with the addition of Keith Heyward as the outside linebackers/nickelbacks coach, taking the spot of former co-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Cal also lost head strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton to Texas, bringing in Brian Johnson from Arizona (via a stop at Arkansas State) to replace him.

Original Staff: 2017 Season

Beau Baldwin - Offensive coordinator/RBs

Nick Edwards - Wide Receivers

Marques Tuiasosopo - QBs/Passing Game Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator

Steve Greatwood - Offensive Line

Charlie Ragle - TEs/Special Teams Coordinator

Tim DeRuyter - Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

Jerry Azzinaro - Defensive Line

Tony Tuioti - Outside Linebackers

Gerald Alexander - Defensive backs

Of this initial group, only Jerry Azzinaro left after one season, leaving to become UCLA's defensive coordinator, a role he is still in under Chip Kelly. This initial staff was before the NCAA instituted a 10th assistant coach in college football, allowing for the addition of one more on-field position coach.

2018 Season Staff

Baldwin - Offensive coordinator

Edwards - Wide Receivers

Burl Toler III - Running Backs

Greatwood - Offensive Line

Tuiasosopo - QBs/Passing Game Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator

Ragle - Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator

Tuioti - Defensive Line

DeRuyter - Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Peter Sirmon - Associate head coach/Inside Linebackers

Alexander - Defensive backs

In the wake of Azzinaro leaving, Tony Tuioti coached the defensive line during the 2018 season, Tim DeRuyter took over the outside linebacker group, and the newly hired Peter Sirmon took over the inside linebackers. Sirmon stepped down from his position at Louisville in order to reunite with Justin Wilcox.

Cal also brought in former Bear Burl Toler III, who had worked at Cal as a quality control coach from 2013-15. Toler was the newly allowed 10th assistant at the time. Cal also brought in Andrew Browning in 2018 as a quality control coach, as Browning was not retained after Sean Kugler was fired at UTEP.

2019 Season Staff

Baldwin - Offensive Coordinator/QBs

Toler - Wide Receivers

Edwards - Running Backs

Tuiasosopo - Tight Ends

Greatwood - Offensive Line

Andrew Browning - Defensive Line

DeRuyter - Defensive coordinator/Outside linebackers

Sirmon - Co-Defensive coordinator/Associate head coach/inside linebackers/recruiting coordinator

Alexander - Defensive backs

Ragle - Special Teams coordinator

This was the year of the offensive shakeup, where Beau Baldwin returned to coaching quarterbacks, Burl Toler took over the wide receiver group, Nick Edwards took over the running back room, and Marques Tuiasosopo oversaw the tight ends (which he coached at USC).

With Tony Tuioti leaving Cal for Nebraska right before the start of spring football in the leadup to 2019, Browning stepped in where he left off. Sirmon also added a couple of titles to his name, likely having the most titles in Cal football history.

2020 Season Staff

Bill Musgrave - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Aristotle Thompson - Running Backs

Toler - Wide Receivers

Tuiasosopo - Tight Ends

Angus McClure - Offensive Line

Browning - Defensive Line

DeRuyter - Associate head coach/co-Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Sirmon - Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers/Recruiting Coordinator

Marcel Yates - Defensive Backs

Ragle - Special Teams Coordinator

2020, the most chaotic year, provided the biggest switch in Justin Wilcox's coaching staff. Beau Baldwin and Nick Edwards left for Cal Poly, where Baldwin was hired as the next head coach. Steve Greatwood retired following the Redbox Bowl and Gerald Alexander took the defensive backs coach job with the Miami Dolphins.

To replace them, Justin Wilcox went back to his roots. A longtime Oregon connection brought Bill Musgrave to Berkeley, a common friend brought Aristotle Thompson up the coast to the East Bay, the Boise State connection brought Marcel Yates in, and Angus McClure's northern California roots brought him onto Cal's staff.

2021 Season Staff

Musgrave - Offensive Coordinator/QBs

Thompson - RBs

Toler - WRs

Tuiasosopo - TEs

McClure - OL

Browning - DL

Sirmon - Defensive Coordinator/ILBs/Recruiting Coordinator

Keith Heyward - Outside Linebackers/Nickelbacks

Yates - Cornerbacks and Safeties

Heyward will now take over the outside linebacker group and the nickel group, which leads to speculation that Cal will be using more of the 'Star' position, a hybrid OLB/Nickel/Safety spot that they started working in during the spring of 2020. Daniel Scott, Trey Paster, and early enrollee Hunter Barth could see some time here.

At this point in his Cal tenure, Justin Wilcox hasn't fired an assistant coach, and has only had to replace one assistant three out of the four years he has been at Cal. From his initial staff, only Marques Tuiasosopo and Charlie Ragle remain. Overall, Wilcox has had seven assistants leave, and has made eight hires since his initial staff, a surprising level of continuity given the movement of coaches in college football.